Community notes, March 16, 2017

Spring Break bowling

Students who purchase more than $5 worth of food at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center bowl two games free with free shoe rental from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3 to 7.

Babysitting and first aid

The Wiesbaden American Red Cross will have Babysitting Basics and Pediatric CPR/First Aid training March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for 11- to 18-year-olds. Adult CPR/First Aid/AED training is March 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Veterinary facility

The Wiesbaden Veterinary Treatment Facility offers care for routine visits, sick call exams and pet health certificates. International certificates are good for 10 days from date of issue. Pet Passports for travel within Europe must be done by a German veterinary clinic. The VTF does not offer surgical or dental appointments. Pets are seen by appointment only. Call (0611) 143-546-0700.

‘Annie’ returns to Amelia Earhart

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse brings the trials and tribulations of Little Orphan Annie to the stage once again in its production of the popular musical, “Annie.” Spring performance dates are March 25 and 31 and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the Amelia Earhart box office or in advance through the Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center.

Authorized HBBs

Support local home-based businesses. Review a current list of authorized HBBs and learn how to get yours registered at www.herald-union.com/usag-wiesbaden-approved-home-based-businesses.

SHARP Amazing Race

Teams are invited to take part in the SHARP Amazing Race on April 13 to raise awareness about the problem of sexual assault and harassment. The event will include staggered heats with runs to various stations on Clay Kaserne. Participants should register their teams of five and a team name by April 7. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day specials

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center celebrates the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Wear your green shirt or pants and bowl for free. There will also be Irish food specials. Wear your lucky charm Irish hat and compete in the St. Patrick’s Day hat contest in the lounge. Win cash prizes and enjoy a glass of traditional, green beer.

NAF excess property sale

Pick up bargains on a variety of excess Non Appropriated Funds property during the sale March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hangar 01193 on Clay North. Items include (but are not limited to) children’s cabinets, assorted dishes and utensils, foosball table, two-seat sofa, poker tables, computer table and lots more. This is a cash (only U.S. dollars) and carry sale. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Blues Brothers show

Armed Forces Entertainment and Family and MWR bring the hit Blues Brothers Show to the Wiesbaden Fitness Center March 18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The upbeat musical is based on the cult 1980 film starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. The free show is open to all ages — ID cardholders and their guests. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

Hunter Hayes concert

Country music star Hunter Hayes will perform in the Wiesbaden Fitness Center March 19 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The free Armed Forces Entertainment show is open to all ages — ID cardholders and their guests.

Women’s history month

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion for U.S. Army Europe invites the community to participate in a Women’s History Month event to honor trailblazing women in business and labor, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The event is open to all.

Spring Bazaar

Family and MWR’s Spring Bazaar is your opportunity to purchase a range of exceptional European merchandise — right here at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center. The market will feature vendors and products from across Europe for our community to purchase “tax-free” on post. The bazaar will be held March 24 from noon to 7 p.m., March 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All sales are in U.S. dollars only.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

Shop the Thrift Store

The WCSC Thrift Shop is open two Saturdays a month and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next Saturday shopping opportunities are March 18, April 8 and 22, May 6 and 20, and June 3 and 17. The shop is located at Bldg. 4008 on Mainz Kastel Station. Call (0613) 418-8838.

Tax center hours

Tax returns are now being prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday will remain a walk-in day for simple returns only. Call (0611) 143-537-0690. The Tax Center is located on the second floor of Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne.

AER Campaign

The Army Emergency Relief Fundraising Campaign runs through May 15 and gives the AER team the opportunity to teach military families about all that AER offers, including scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors. Contact your unit AER representative or local AER officer for more details.