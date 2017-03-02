Community notes – March 2, 2017

AER Campaign kickoff

The Army Emergency Relief Fundraising Campaign kick-off is March 2 at Little Italy from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and March 3 with a 5K Fun Run starting at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center at 6:30 a.m. The annual campaign, which ends May 15, gives the AER team the opportunity to teach military families about all that AER offers, including scholarships, grants and no-interest loans, to service members, retired service members, widows(ers) and orphans of Soldiers who died on active duty or while retired. Your tax-deductible contributions help your neighbors.

Religious holiday observations

Stations of the Cross will be observed every Friday during the Lenten season at 6 p.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel, followed by soup and bread in the fellowship hall. Dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7.

Fellowship, bible study

Join the Wiesbaden Protestant Women of the Chapel for fellowship, worship and Bible study during their spring semester, “Transformation in Christ” every Tuesday at the Clay Kaserne Chapel. Morning sessions meet 9 to 11:30 a.m. and evening sessions meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. Watch care is available for the morning session. For more information contact infowiesbadenpwoc@gmail.com.

‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

The Wiesbaden Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the classic stage comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Written in 1939 by playwright Joseph Kesselring, “Arsenic and Old Lace” tells the story of the Brewster family — descended from the Mayflower but now struggling with sanity and homicide issues. Show dates are March 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.; March 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 — available at Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts on Clay Kaserne.

St. Patrick’s Day specials

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center celebrates the Emerald Isle on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Wear your green shirt or pants and bowl for free. There will also be Irish food specials. Wear your lucky charm Irish hat and compete in the St. Patrick’s Day hat contest in the lounge. Win cash prizes and enjoy a glass of traditional, green beer.

NAF excess property sale

Pick up bargains on a variety of excess Non Appropriated Funds property during the sale March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hangar 01193 on Clay North. Items include (but are not limited to) children’s cabinets, assorted dishes and utensils, foosball table, two-seat sofa, poker tables, computer table and lots more. This is a cash (only U.S. dollars) and carry sale. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Blues Brothers show

Armed Forces Entertainment and Family and MWR bring the hit Blues Brothers Show to the Wiesbaden Fitness Center March 18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The upbeat musical is based on the cult 1980 film starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. The free show is open to all ages — ID cardholders and their guests. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

Hunter Hayes concert

Country music star Hunter Hayes will perform in the Wiesbaden Fitness Center March 19 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The free Armed Forces Entertainment show is open to all ages — ID cardholders and their guests.

Women’s history month

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion for U.S. Army Europe invites the community to participate in a Women’s History Month event to honor trailblazing women in business and labor, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. The event is open to all.

ACS career fair

Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program is hosting a Career Fair March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. The event brings employment and career enhancing opportunities to potential job applicants in the Wiesbaden military community. The event, open to all community members, welcomes transitioning service members and spouses of government employees assigned overseas.

Spring Bazaar

Family and MWR’s Spring Bazaar is your opportunity to purchase a range of exceptional European merchandise — right here at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center. The market will feature vendors and products from across Europe for our community to purchase “tax-free” on post. The bazaar will be held March 24 from noon to 7 p.m., March 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All sales are in U.S. dollars only.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

Tax center hours

Tax returns are now being prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday will remain a walk-in day for simple returns only. Call (0611) 143-537-0690. The Tax Center is located on the second floor of Bldg. 1043 on Clay Kaserne.

Bereavement support groups

Are you coping with the loss of a loved one? Support is available at one of two Bereavement Support Groups here in Wiesbaden. Survivors of Family Suicide (SOFS) meet every other Tuesday through May 16. The second group is open to anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one and will meet through May 23. For questions contact the Family Life Center. Groups meet at the Volunteer Hub on Hainerberg at Texasstrasse, Bldg. 7780, Stairwell 57, Apt. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.