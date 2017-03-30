Community Notes – March 30, 2017

SHARP Amazing Race

Join the SHARP Amazing Race on April 13 to raise awareness about the problem of sexual assault and harassment. Participants should register their teams of five by April 7. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Kinderfest and egg hunt

Come celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a host of special events April 15. The 2017 Freedom Run starts at 10 a.m. at the Fitness Center and includes a 10-mile run, 5 km fun run and children’s half-mile race. The Kinderfest and egg hunt begins immediately following the Freedom Run, and includes activities both inside and outside of the fitness center from noon to 4 p.m. Hourly egg hunts will be at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. for three age groups, 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12 year olds. The Armed Forces and Navy Entertainment Tour of the Disney Imagination Movers starts at 6 p.m.

EFMP egg hunt

An Exceptional Family Member Program Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Hainerberg Housing Bldg. 7790, April 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for families with children who require special accommodations.

Easter brunch

Enjoy Easter brunch at Little Italy, April 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, fried potatoes, waffles, pancakes, French toast, eggs, oven-baked chicken, baked fish, pork cutlets, rosemary potatoes, roast beef, ham, pasta, seafood, salad and a range of desserts, champagne and wines. Cost is $24.95 for ages 13 and above, $9.95 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and below.

Welcome to Wiesbaden

New to Wiesbaden? Army Community Service conducts Host Nation Orientations every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Military, civilians and family members are encouraged to attend. Spend a day learning about German culture, language, public transportation and living in Germany. Newcomers to the community have priority. Call (0611) 143-548-9201.

DFAC on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café – Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.

Car care class

The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center is offering a basic car maintenance class April 30 from 9 to 10 a.m. The class will cover checking fluids, jump starting a vehicle, changing a tire, proper tire pressure and oil changes. The first participant to volunteer at registration will get a free oil change (volunteer must supply oil and filter for the demonstration performed by the owner under the supervision of the instructor). Cost is $10. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9817.

Breastfeeding support

Learn about getting started with breastfeeding, how to overcome difficulties, nutrition and weaning at La Leche League’s mother-to-mother support group. LLL meets the fourth Friday of each month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at the USO Wiesbaden Cottage. No sign-up is required. Contact Carol at (06257) 942-869 or carol.hunter@lalecheliga.de.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be April 25 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

Guide to medical care

Do you know what to do if you or a family member has a medical emergency? Download the Regional Health Command Europe’s Guide to Services brochure to learn more about host nation and Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic medical services at http://rhce.amedd.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.cfm.

National Testing Center opening

Join the Wiesbaden Education Center for the grand opening of the University of Maryland University College National Test Center April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bldg. 1023E, Room 7. The local NTC will provide a great way to take exams to earn college credit, promotion points, or certifications and build credentials fast. For more information ntcwiesbaden-europe@umuc.edu.

PII/FOIA/ARIMS course

Military, civilians and contractors are invited to learn more about Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the Army Records and Information Management system (ARIMs) during a one-day course offered by the USAREUR G6, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Bldg. 1638 on Clay Kaserne. This class provides details on PII, FOIA, and ARIMs, how to categorize information, implement security controls and utilize the corresponding systems. For more information contact Shannon Johnson at shannon.a.johnson2.civ@mail.mil.

Give Blood

The Wiesbaden Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive April 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne. When you donate blood to the American Red Cross Wiesbaden you will save up to three lives with 1 pint of blood. All blood stays within our community and is used at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Contact Wiesbaden@redcross.org.