FMWR launches new magazine

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR has launched a new quarterly magazine called “InsideMWR.” The November/December edition will be available to pick up in your favorite Family and MWR facilities soon, or go online at wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Army Family Team Building training

Army Family Team Building includes online and classroom classes that cover topics such as Army life, self-development and leadership skills. Next upcoming classes are AFTB Level I, Nov. 15 and 16 and Instructor Training, Dec. 6 to 8. Classes are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Army Community Service, Bldg. 7790, Hainerberg Housing. For more information, call civ (0611) 143-548-9201.

Sponsor a newcomer

Spouse sponsorship is a peer-to-peer spouse program that helps other spouses who are relocating to Wiesbaden. Highlights of being a sponsor include:

answering questions from incoming spouses, sharing your favorite things about Germany and meeting other spouses. Personalized training is provided. For more information and to sign up, contact the ACS Relocation Readiness Program at civ (0611) 143-548-9201/9202.

Fall clean up, Nov. 14-18

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fall cleanup is scheduled Nov. 14 through 18. All housing areas will be cleaned on Nov. 18. Building and stairwell coordinators, unit leaders, activity managers

and housing area residents will clean and police commonuse areas, playgrounds, family quarters and other designated areas. Regular trash pickup will remain. Tenant units can pick up rakes, brooms, shovelsetc. from the USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works Supply. Call DSN 548-4040/4042. The Self- Help Issue Point, or S.H.I.P. store is located at Bldg. 7802 Mississippistrasse on Hainerberg and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call civ (0611) 143- 548-4073. The best building in each housing area will be recognized.

American Indian Heritage Month, Nov. 17

Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe will conduct a National American Indian Heritage Month observance Nov. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. There are 566 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and more than 100 state-recognized tribes across the United States. Everyone is invited to attend and learn

more about their unique history, beliefs, governance structure and culture during this event.

Next CIE, Nov. 29

The next Community Information Exchange will be Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. The topic of emphasis will be holiday activities. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community

Holiday assistance

Army Community Service is accepting applications for its Holiday Assistance Program through Nov. 14 to assist military and civilian families, primarily the families of specialists and below, with actual needs. Eligible employees are: WG 1 through 5; GS 1 Step 10 or below, GS 2 Step 5 or below, GS 3 Step 3 or below; NF 1 or 2 with annual salary of $28,000 or less; and NA, NL, or NS with an hourly salary of $12.55 or less. All Holiday Assistance Program Commissary vouchers given out to needy families in the Wiesbaden Community are donated by the Wiesbaden Chapel. Applications at www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or in ACS. Completed applications signed by the commander or designated authority must reach the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden ACS, Bldg. 7790, Hainerberg Housing, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Single Soldier holiday dinner, Dec. 8

The USO is hosting a free single service member holiday dinner Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center. If you are single or unaccompanied Soldier join the USO for dinner, gifts and prizes. Bring your appetite and holiday spirit.

Playhouse presents ‘Annie’

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents the beloved musical, “Annie,” about the trials and tribulations of a little orphan girl. The show, featuring the wellknown songs “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life” will be presented Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets can

be purchased at the Box Officeor by calling Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts at civ (0611) 143-548- 9838.

Managing your finances

Wiesbaden Army Community Service offers free financial management classes. Upcoming classes include: Budgeting for Baby Dec. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m., Tax Class Dec. 7 from noon to 1 p.m., Monday Management — Steps to Financial Planning Dec. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m., Military Retirement and Retirement Planning Dec. 13 from 10 to11 a.m., Credit and Debt Management Dec. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. and Successful Money Management Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. Call ACS at civ (0611) 143-548-9201 to reserve