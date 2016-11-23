Holiday Tree Lighting

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community is invited to the Holiday Tree Lighting celebration at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy free cocoa and popcorn, food sales, carols, book readings, photos with Santa, games and more. Musical performances will take place by the Aukamm Elementary Choir from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m.; Hainerberg Elementary Choir from 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. with the Tree Lighting commencing at 6:10 p.m.

Tell Me a Story

Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to enjoy the “Tell Me A Story” event at the Wiesbaden library Dec. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. The featured book “Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” will be read by guest reader, Maj. Gen. Timothy P. McGuire, deputy commander of U.S. Army Europe. All participants will enjoy hands-on activities and snacks — and each family will receive a copy of the featured book. Email PtoP.Wiesbaden@MilitaryChild.org to reserve your space by Dec. 8.

Winter Fest

Join the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in celebrating the holiday season during Winter Fest. The fest, a partnership between the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Family and MWR and the USO, will take place in three locations — at the Main Exchange Dec. 16 to 18 featuring sales, winter huts, rides, food and beverage sales; at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Dec. 17 featuring bowling with Santa and a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and at the USO Pavilion featuring a Holiday Village Dec. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. Family and MWR will be selling bratwurst, hot chocolate, holiday spirits and other goodies outside the Main Exchange.

BOSS goes shopping

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers offers a host of hot happenings for single and unaccompanied service members in December. On Dec. 3 BOSS offers a Ramstein Shopping Center Trip. Other December activities include: Movie Nights at the Warrior Zone Dec. 9 and 14, Ice Skating in Mainz Dec. 9 and 17, Go-Kart Racing Dec. 9, Holiday Bowling Dec. 10 and Swimming Dec. 13. Stop by the Warrior Zone on Clay Kaserne or call civ (0611) 143-548-9816 for more information.

Give to the CFC

Pledging through the Combined Federal Campaign Overseas carries on the proud military tradition of giving help and hope to those in need, so please consider making your pledge today. The CFC-O is going on now through Dec. 15. For more information, visit www.cfcoverseas.org. or like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cfcoverseas.org.

Single Soldier holiday dinner

The USO is hosting a free single service member holiday dinner Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activity Center. If you are a single or unaccompanied Soldier join the USO for dinner, gifts and prizes. Bring your appetite and holiday spirit.

BOSS Toy Drive

Help bring the holiday spirit to young children battling cancer at the Mainz Cancer Center, by donating a new toy to the Wiesbaden Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers toy drive. Drop off toy donations for infants through 16 year olds at your unit or at the Warrior Zone, Bldg. 1214 now through Dec. 5. All donations must be new items due to the children’s weakened immune systems. Contact Pfc. Uriah Montgomery at DSN 548-9816 or civ (0611) 143-548-9816, or Sgt. Helen Buford at DSN 548-5686.

Managing your finances

Wiesbaden Army Community Service offers free financial management classes. Upcoming classes include: Budgeting for Baby Dec. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m., Tax Class Dec. 7 from noon to 1 p.m., Monday Management — Steps to Financial Planning Dec. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m., Military Retirement and Retirement Planning Dec. 13 from 10 to11 a.m., Credit and Debt Management Dec. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. and Successful Money Management Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. Call ACS at civ (0611) 143-548- 9201 to reserve your space in the class.

Newcomers Orientation

Wiesbaden Army Community Service invites newcomers to a Host Nation Orientation Dec. 6 or 13. Learn about German culture, language, public transportation and more. ACS also invites community members to go exploring during a Mahlzeit Mit Frau Irmgard (dining out in Germany) Dec. 14 and to visit the Limburg Christmas Market on Dec. 16 or the Ruedesheim Christmas Market on Dec. 21. Make sure to bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and refreshments. Stop by ACS or call civ (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up for each of the outings.

New Years at the WEC

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. It’ll feature party favors, a video DJ, finger foods, Cosmic Bowling and more. Tickets go sale Dec. 11. Make your reservations then by stopping by the WEC or calling civ (0611) 143-548-9404.