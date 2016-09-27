BOSS gets busy, Oct. 12

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers goes swimming Oct. 11, holds an XBox Tournament Oct. 12, goes Go-Karting Oct. 21 and heads to Berlin Nov. 11-13. Stop by the Warrior Zone on Clay Kaserne for more information.

AFAP seeking issues, Oct.13

Let your voice be heard through the annual Wiesbaden Army Family Action Plan. Issues of concern for the Oct. 13 conference are being accepted now at the Wiesbaden Family and MWR website at http://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/wiesbaden-events/army-family-action-plan. Call Army Community Service at civ (0611) 143-548- 9201 for details.

Fire safety event, Oct. 14

Community members are invited to the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Safety Day and “Touch a Truck” event Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hainerberg Main Exchange. Parents and youth can explore the workings of a firetruck and a ladder truck, as well as games, activities and giveaways to learn more about fire safety.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage, Oct. 15

5th Signal Command will host a Hispanic Heritage Month observance Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hainerberg Main Exchange to celebrate the history, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The event includes free face painting, salsa lessons and Zumba instruction. Everyone is invited to attend. Call DSN 565-0077.

3 Doors Down concert, Oct. 15

Get ready for the hits as the Mississippi band 3 Doors Down takes centerstage on Wiesbaden’s Clay Airfield Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Armed Forces Entertainment and Wiesbaden Family and MWR host the free concert. No bags, backpacks or coolers will be allowed on the concert site. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

NAF Excess Property, Oct. 15

Pick up bargains on a variety of excess Non Appropriated Funds property including everything from bar stools to cabinets, dishes and utensils to computer work stations — all at great prices. The sale takes place Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hangar 1193 on the North Side of Clay Kaserne. For more information call civ (0611) 143-548-9130.

Give blood, Oct.17

The Wiesbaden American Red Cross and the Armed Services Blood Program will host a blood drive Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne.The sponsoring unit HHBN USAREUR, has a goal of collecting 60 pints of usable blood. All donators will receive a coupon for 50% off their next tall-sized beverage from Starbucks. There are specific restrictions that may exclude you from donating. To make an appointment to donate, visit www.militarydonor.com, but walk-ins are always welcome. Call DSN 590-5885, civ (06371) 946-45885.

Next CIE is Oct. 19

The next Community Information Exchange will be Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. The topic of emphasis will be cold weather safety and Fall clean up. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

DSST exams

DSST is having a back-to-school sale. Students can save $10 off all DSST exams through Oct. 31. Students who do not pass their first DSST exam from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 can retake the test for $25, now through Dec. 31. Students can take advantage of this promotion by providing a voucher code, which they will receive after taking the exam. As part of the offer, the waiting period to retake a DSST exam has been reduced from 90 to 30 days. For details visit getcollegecredit.com.

German language classes

Learn the basics or improve your German with Level I and II classes. Students without previous knowledge of the language should complete Level I before taking the next level in the series. German Level I is on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 25 to March 22; and German Level II is on Thursdays from 6 to 8:15 p.m. from Jan. 12 to March 9. Cost is $100 per person, plus €13 for textbook. Discover more USO programs and events in the September, October and November edition of the “Eine Brücke” USO magazine available at on-post shopping facilities.

UMUC registration open

The University of Maryland University College Europe’s Fall 2016 Session 2 registration is open now through Oct. 19 for online classes and through Oct. 23 for hybrid classes. On-site and online courses start Oct. 24. For information about the thousands of online and in-person classes, go to www.europe.umuc.edu. Call civ (0631) 534-80350.

Welcome to Wiesbaden (every Tuesday)

Wiesbaden Army Community Service conducts Host Nation Orientations every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Newcomers are invited to learn more about German culture, language, public transportation and get tips on living in Germany. Call civ (0611) 143- 548-9201.

Apply for FLEP

The Judge Advocate General is accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP) now through Nov. 1. Program is open to commissioned officers in the rank of

second lieutenant through captain. For more information and to determine eligibility contact Maj. Tanasha (Shay) Stinson at DSN 537-0633. Selectees begin law school in the fall of 2017.

USO wine education

Sample several wines and learn to identify key components while meeting new friends at USO wine education classes. “German Reds and Whites,” Oct. 14; “Blended Wines” Oct. 28; “Dornfelder: Queen of the German Reds” Nov. 4; and “Holiday Wines” Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wiesbaden USO Cottage. Discover more USO programs and events in the September, October and November edition of the “Eine Brücke” USO magazine available at on-post shopping facilities or download at http://eu.uso.org/RheinMain.