The Army Europe Information Technology Training program is offering a Cybersecurity Awareness Briefing Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Learn how to protect personal information and create passwords, take charge of your online safety and reputation, safely use social networks, use security software, understand how your data is shared and more. For more information, contact Marzia Tumeo at DSN 537-6422 or marzia.tumeo.ctr@mail.mil.