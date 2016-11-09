The Strong Europe Café Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne is preparing to welcome Soldiers, family members, civilians, contractors and their authorized guests to a Thanksgiving feast Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The staff begins preparations and planning for the Thanksgiving meal about one month prior, especially the décor and cake ideas,” said Sgt. First Class Shawn Shannon, Strong Europe Cafe dining facility manager. Diners can choose from holiday favorites such as roast turkey, honey glazed ham, and steamship round of beef with au jus gravy and lemon herbed bakedchicken offered, along with side dishes such as, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing and more.

More than 1,300 diners took part in the feast at the DFAC last year which is traditionally served up by various senior leaders throughout the day said Shannon. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. with the meal commencing shortly after an opening prayer, remarks and a cake cutting.

The standard meal rate for everyone is $9.05 per person. Dependents of E4 and below are $6.80 per person. The facility only accepts American dollars.

Strong Europe Café Thanksgiving Menu



Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

Beef Barley Soup with

Vegetables

Rolls, Assorted Whole Grain

Breads with Butter Patties

Main course

Roast Turkey with Gravy

Honey Glazed Ham

Steamship Round of Beef with Au Jus Gravy

Lemon Herbed Baked Chicken

Sides Items

Mashed Potatoes

Baked Sweet Potato with Cinnamon Sugar

Savory Bread Dressing

Corn Bread Dressing

Macaroni & Cheese

Seasoned Carrots

Green Bean Casserole

Corn on the Cob

Salad Bar with Assorted

Salad Dressings

Cranberry Sauce, Fruit Salad, and Condiments

Desserts

Assorted Fresh Fruits

Assorted Pies: Pumpkin, Dutch Apple, Pecan, Cherry, Sweet Potato

Pineapple Upside down Cake

Peach Cobbler

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Waldorf salad

Jell-O

Beverages