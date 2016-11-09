The Strong Europe Café Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne is preparing to welcome Soldiers, family members, civilians, contractors and their authorized guests to a Thanksgiving feast Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The staff begins preparations and planning for the Thanksgiving meal about one month prior, especially the décor and cake ideas,” said Sgt. First Class Shawn Shannon, Strong Europe Cafe dining facility manager. Diners can choose from holiday favorites such as roast turkey, honey glazed ham, and steamship round of beef with au jus gravy and lemon herbed bakedchicken offered, along with side dishes such as, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing and more.
More than 1,300 diners took part in the feast at the DFAC last year which is traditionally served up by various senior leaders throughout the day said Shannon. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. with the meal commencing shortly after an opening prayer, remarks and a cake cutting.
The standard meal rate for everyone is $9.05 per person. Dependents of E4 and below are $6.80 per person. The facility only accepts American dollars.
Strong Europe Café Thanksgiving Menu
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail
- Beef Barley Soup with
- Vegetables
- Rolls, Assorted Whole Grain
- Breads with Butter Patties
Main course
- Roast Turkey with Gravy
- Honey Glazed Ham
- Steamship Round of Beef with Au Jus Gravy
- Lemon Herbed Baked Chicken
Sides Items
- Mashed Potatoes
- Baked Sweet Potato with Cinnamon Sugar
- Savory Bread Dressing
- Corn Bread Dressing
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Seasoned Carrots
- Green Bean Casserole
- Corn on the Cob
- Salad Bar with Assorted
- Salad Dressings
- Cranberry Sauce, Fruit Salad, and Condiments
Desserts
- Assorted Fresh Fruits
- Assorted Pies: Pumpkin, Dutch Apple, Pecan, Cherry, Sweet Potato
- Pineapple Upside down Cake
- Peach Cobbler
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Waldorf salad
- Jell-O
Beverages
- 1% Skim Milk, Milk alternatives
- Coffee, Hot Tea, Iced Tea