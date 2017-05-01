DFAC menus on Facebook

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café –Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours areMonday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.