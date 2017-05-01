News Briefs

DFAC menus on Facebook

May 1, 2017

Herald Union file photo

Looking for the daily dining facility menus? Follow the Strong Europe Café –Wiesbaden Dining Facility’s new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/strongeuropecafe to find out what’s cooking. Themed menus are being rotated throughout the month and include Mexican-style, surf and turf, Soul food and Mongolian barbecue, to name a few. Operating hours areMonday through Friday 7 to 8:30 a.m.; 11:30 to 1 p.m.; and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. for supper.

Tags: × ×