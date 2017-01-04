WASHINGTON — On Dec. 30, the Department of Defense announced a renewed effort to ensure veterans are aware of the opportunity to have their discharges and military records reviewed. Through enhanced public outreach, engagement with Veterans Service Organizations, Military Service Organizations, and other outside groups, as well as direct outreach to individual veterans, the department encourages all veterans who believe they have experienced an error or injustice to request relief from their service’s Board for Correction of Military/Naval Records or Discharge Review Board.

Additionally, all veterans, VSOs, MSOs, and other interested organizations are invited to offer feedback on their experiences with the BCM/NR or DRB processes, including how the policies and processes can be improved.

In the past few years, the department has issued guidance for consideration of post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as the repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and its predecessor policies. Supplemental guidance for separations involving victims of sexual assault is being considered.

The department is reviewing and consolidating all of the related policies to reinforce the department’s commitment to ensuring fair and equitable review of separations for all veterans. Whether the discharge or other correction is the result of PTSD, sexual orientation, sexual assault, or some other consideration, the department is committed to rectifying errors or injustices and treating all veterans with dignity and respect.

To request an upgrade or correction

For discharge upgrades, if the discharge was more than 15 years ago, the veteran should complete DD Form 293 at: www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/forms/eforms/dd0293.pdf and send it to their service’s DRB (the address is on the form). For discharges over 15 years ago, the veteran should complete the DD Form 149 www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/forms/eforms/dd0149.pdf and send it to their service’s BCM/NR (the address is on the form).

For corrections of records other than discharges, veterans should complete the DD Form 149 and submit their request to their service’s BCM/NR (the address is on the form).

To obtain one’s personnel records from DPRIS, go to www.dpris.dod.mil, then select “Individual Veteran Access” on the left side of the website and follow the instructions. Those who served prior to 1997 or for whom electronic records are not available from DPRIS, can request their records from the National Personnel Records Center at: www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/.

Additional resources for each service branch can be found online at: www.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1039945/dod-announces-new-outreach-efforts-to-veterans-regarding-discharges-and-militar?source=GovDelivery.