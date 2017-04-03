Don’t be surprised: Kinder eggs not allowed in U.S.

People who are thinking of sending or taking Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs stateside this Easter should be aware of the U.S. Customs regulation

banning these eggs from import to the U.S. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents will remove Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from your baggage or any package mailed stateside,” said Tim Sellman of the U.S. European Command Customs Executive Agency. However, he added that other Kinder brand candy products that do not contain the small toy can be mailed without restriction.

Those who ship these eggs or similar products can be fined. Sellman also added that shippers have an obligation to declare items they are mailing on the customs declaration forms to avoid penalties. Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and similar products are popular treats all over Europe. The hollow chocolate eggs come

in a colorful foil wrapper and contain an oval plastic capsule with a small toy inside.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission tested many of the toys and determined they present a choking hazard for young children. The Food and Drug Administration also issued an import alert for Kinder Surprise eggs because they are a confectionery product with an imbedded non-nutritive object. The latest figures available on the CBP website show customs seized more than 60,000 Kinder Eggs from travelers’ baggage and from international mail shipments in fiscal year 2011. That was more than twice the number seized in fiscal year 2010.

Contact the local U.S. military customs office for more information or visit CPSC’s website at www.cpsc.gov.