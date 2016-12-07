A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20, 2017 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe particularly during the holiday season. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when attending large festivals, events and outdoor markets and using public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance.