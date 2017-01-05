A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when in large crowds and us­ing public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www. facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warn­ings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/ FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.