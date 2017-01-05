A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when in large crowds and using public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www. facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/ FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonDec 31, 2016 - Jan 6, 2017
- Super E10 $2.569↑ $0.045
- Super $2.821↑ $0.039
- Super+ $3.059↑ $0.038
- Diesel $2.800↑ $0.013
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- Movie Schedule
- Garrison services holiday hours
- New Year’s fireworks safety, rules in Germany
- New office hours for Passport and SOFA services
- Package pick up open Dec. 24
- AAFES Holiday Shopping Hours
- Resources to stay safe and informed this holiday
- Travel & Leisure
- USAG Wiesbaden approved home-based businesses