Exchange invites shoppers to help save a tree with eReceipts

April 26, 2017

DALLAS – According to the University of Southern Indiana, the amount of paper thrown away in the United States every year is equivalent to about 1 billion trees. Much of this waste is from paper receipts.

To help reduce paper usage, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service offers shoppers the option to receive an electronic receipt instead of a printed one. Shoppers simply select “eReceipt” when prompted as shown and provide the email address to which they would like their receipt delivered.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, eReceipts save the Exchange on paper costs, meaning more earnings to fund critical military Quality-of-Life programs such as Army Child Development, youth and fitness centers and Air Force Outdoor Recreation programs,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is happy to empower military shoppers to make a difference in their communities.”

The Exchange’s eReceipt program has saved more than 4.4 million receipts worldwide from going into the landfill since its launch in 2013.

