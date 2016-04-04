Garrison and host nation responders practice coordinated efforts

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden held its annual full scale exercise Sept. 14 in Hainerberg Housing. This year’s exercise focused on force protection. Exercises are a vital part of ensuring the garrison is prepared to protect our Soldiers and families, and that our installation is secure.

Wiesbaden Fire and Rescue personnel attend to a role player simulating an injury during the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden full-scale exercise Sept. 14. This year’s exercise focused on force protection and readiness, and included emergency response personnel from the host nation. “It’s important that we train and plan together with our first-responder partners from off post,” said an IMCOM-Europe spokesman, “to ensure we are able to respond quickly and effectively.” Exercises play a vital role in ensuring communities remain secure and personnel are prepared to respond to protect Soldiers and families.