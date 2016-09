More than 40 athletes competed in the Wiesbaden Family and MWR Dirty Thirty Duathlon Sept. 17 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The three segments included a 5 mile run, a 20 mile cycle, followed by a 5 mile run. The top three male finishers were Richard Gifaldi, Eddie Johnson, and Bryan Dunker. The top three female finishers were Amy Bugala, Kerrie Hodges, and Katherine Houle.

Photos by Jacob Corbin