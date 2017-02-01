It’s that time of year again! Germany is celebrating its “fifth season” — Fasching Season or Fastnacht Season! Get your Halloween costume back out of the closet and get ready to shout “Helau!” as loud as you can.

Every February, Fasching gets into full swing with big parades on the streets and fairs in the cities to celebrate the beginning of the Lenten season.

The early beginnings of Fasching, Carneval or how the locals of the Rhein Main area call it — “Fastnacht” — date back to around 3,000 B.C., when tribes were celebrating the wedding of a deity.

Even the Romans celebrated their god Saturnus with a big festival in January and people in the medieval times continued this tradition by dressing up and dancing around the castles, mocking the clergy.

Although the Fasching tradition almost died out during the Reformation and was halted again during the two world wars, it came back to full bloom in the 1950s, especially in Köln, Düsseldorf and Mainz, where it gave people in the post-war era new hope and encouraged them to “laugh in tears” (Lache unter Tränen).

In modern times, the three cities are Germany’s Fasching capitals. The big party starts out on a Thursday — this year on Feb. 23, when women dress up in funny costumes and carry a pair of scissors to cut off the ties of men, literally cutting off the symbol of men’s power. Many companies end their workday on that day around noon – either because the men are scared of the women or to allow their female workers to go out on the streets and cut off as many ties as they can and celebrate at a bar.

On Friday, the so-called Soot Friday, children are allowed to smear soot into people’s faces. However, this custom is not practiced much anymore in the Rhein-Main area.

Saturday brings the first big parades to the cities. Residents of Wiesbaden are lucky, because they have access to the Fasching festivities in two German cities — Wiesbaden and Mainz.

The city of Wiesbaden celebrates its “Kinderfest” on Saturday, Feb 25, which features a Fasching parade geared toward the younger generation. The parade marches through the downtown pedestrian area starting at 3:33 p.m. The city of Mainz also focuses on children in their “Jugendmaskenzug” (Youth Masked Parade) in which the local schools compete for the best costume in front of the State Theater where the parade ends.

On Sunday, Mainz focuses more on its surrounding communities, which have their parades on that day. Meanwhile, people of Wiesbaden gather in the downtown area again to watch the Wiesbaden Fasching parade starting at 1:11 p.m., at Elsässer Platz. The pedestrian area in front of the city hall and Wilhelmstrasse are good places to watch the parade, but those places also tend to be very crowded. The parade consists of floats that usually mock national and international politicians or subjects that were newsworthy, but it also consists of marching bands and troops on foot.

The high point of the festivities is Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday. The parade in Mainz is one of the biggest in the country and features almost 100 Fasching clubs with almost 10,000 active participants from Mainz and other European cities. The first time this parade was held was in 1838. The parade starts at 11:11 a.m. at Boppstrasse and marches about 7.2 kilometers through the downtown area. Good places to watch the parade are Schillerplatz and in front of the State Theater.

However, these are also the most crowded places, because that is where TV cameras will broadcast the event live to the major German TV stations, so make sure to be early and yell the word helau (“Hell-ouw”) as loud as you can with the crowd. You may want to bring a bag with you, because candy and small toys will be tossed into the crowd from the big floats. After the parade, make sure to go to the market place in front of the cathedral where there will be a fair with carousels, Bratwurst and even more candy.

Some examples of funny parade participants are the so-called “Schwellkoepp” (swollen heads), which are large heads that are modeled after famous characters from the history of Fasching. There are over 30 different characters. When you see them, keep in mind that the person underneath the head is carrying 25 kg (around 50 lbs) on a 7.2km (4.5 miles) march through the city.

Fasching time is about being happy and getting ready for Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday (March 1 this year), when all festivities finally come to an end, so make sure to dress up, eat some comfort food and enjoy the fun that the Rhein Main area has to offer during this fifth season.