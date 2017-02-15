Functional Fitness classes have been canceled for the remainder of February to continue the equipment and class transition from Bldg. 1052 into the main Wiesbaden Fitness Center. Classes are expected to resume in March.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonFeb. 11-17, 2017
- Super E10 $2.553↓ $0.003
- Super $2.812↓ $0.001
- Super+ $3.050↓ $0.005
- Diesel $2.818↓ $0.004
