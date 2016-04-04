Michael D. Formica, director of Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, highlighted the unique position of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden to support plans for an increased Army presence in Europe, during an employee town hall held here Nov. 2.

Formica noted much has changed within U.S. Army Europe and NATO since his last meeting with garrison staff seven months ago. But one message was clear: USAG Wiesbaden’s role is essential to the Army and NATO adapting in today’s challenging environment.

Formica laid out the top priorities of Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, supreme allied commander Europe for NATO. These included deterring Russia and enabling Allied forces. “Deterrence requires a strong alliance of all the NATO nations,” he said.

“There are three areas in which NATO is being challenged,” Formica explained, citing the eastern flank and Russian aggression; the southeast flank and mass migration resulting from the Syrian conflict; and the southern flank by waves of people fleeing Islamic extremism. “Both the southeastern and the southern flank have a humanitarian component as well as a concern about terrorism.”

NATO countries came together this past summer in Warsaw, Poland to strike an agreement on how to engage in each of these challenged areas. “The U.S. contribution, the planning for it, the architecture of it, all emanates from your garrison,” Formica told USAG Wiesbaden personnel.

The first part of this new strategy, he said, is rebuilding a reserve of combat power in Europe. IMCOM has acquired two pre-positioned sites—one in Germany and one in the Netherlands – and will acquire a third location in Belgium in the spring for storage of a division headquarters, artillery fires brigade and an armor brigade combat team’s worth of equipment. The first tanks will begin arriving soon, with all movement completed in less than a year.

The reason for these steps, according to Formica, is “so that we will have sufficient combat power as the United States Army to support NATO to defend against Russian aggression.”

“This requires much coordination, synchronization and command and control, all of which comes principally from here,” he said. “And the purpose again is to demonstrate to Russia that we are serious about deterring, and if need be defending, Eastern Europe.”

In addition to seven garrisons in Europe, the Army also operates out of two Eastern Europe forward sites in Romania and Bulgaria.

Next summer, an exercise will be conducted there to show a strong defense in the southern part of the eastern flank.

“Wiesbaden’s support to USAREUR is essential for the planning, the preparation and the execution of that exercise,” Formica said.

Three things that Formica said must be accomplished this year:

Supporting operations;

Filling jobs;

Finding more money.

The filling of jobs, 95 percent by next October, will require a streamlined hiring process, with a reduced hiring time to 120 days.

And the goal of additional funding would be put toward improved infrastructure across Europe. “I want us to find $35 million more,” he said. “These three goals are directly tied to the support of Strong Europe, the deterrence of Russia and the assurance of our allies.”

“While every one of our seven garrisons are important, they are important for different reasons,” Formica said. “This garrison is important because it provides the facilities, the housing, utilities to enable United States Army Europe to perform the function leading NATO to defend and deter and to assure,” Formica said.

Formica closed out the town hall by recognizing two USAG Wiesbaden professionals: Paul Patterson and Lewis Pullum. Patterson, financial management officer for Family and MWR, received an IMCOM-E coin for his performance during the Organizational Inspection Program’s garrison inspection. Pullum was recognized for his length of service to the U.S. government – 30 years in total, with eight of them at USAG Wiesbaden.