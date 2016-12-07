Local News

Garrison employees recognized for length of service

By Herald Union staff, December 7, 2016
Photo by Volker RamspottU.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish and Cecil Gaskins, a Family and MWR employee, cut a cake at the length of service ceremony Nov. 18. Gaskins was recognized for 45 years of federal service.

Photo by Volker Ramspott
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish and Cecil Gaskins, a Family and MWR employee, cut a cake at the length of service ceremony Nov. 18. Gaskins was recognized for 45 years of federal service.

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish recognized garrison employees for their length of service, from five to 45 years, at a ceremony Nov. 18 on Clay Kaserne.
The following employees were recognized at the event as follows:

45 years
• Cecil Gaskins, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

40 years
• Hans-Joachim Frey, Directorate of Public Works
• Ursula Griffin, Directorate of Resource Management
• Marion Lewis, DPW

35 years
• Gul Abdullah Bokhari, Logistics Readiness Center
• Klaus-Peter Faerber, DPW
• Younus Kahn, LRC
• David Lawson, DFMWR
• Thomas Meurer, DPW
• Joachim Peter, DPW
• Andreas Seelinger, Directorate of Human Resources
• Gerald Sparrow, DHR
• Muhammad Suleman, DFMWR

30 years
• James Bell, DFMWR
• Arnita Camp-Harrison, DFMWR
• Laird Hurst, DFMWR
• Ralph Lehmann, Directorate of Emergency Services
• Gary Mccloud, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security
• Zelalem Mihretaab, DPW
• Ronnie Pineda, DRMWR
• Efthimia Setina, DPW
• Michael Waesch, DPW

25 years
• Hollis Champlain, DHR
• Axel Grell, DPW
• Oliver Hroch, DPW
• Anthony King, DPTMS
• Christine Likes, DRMWR

15 years
• Joel Arbour, DHR
• Markus-Tobias Bender, DPW
• Frank Diefenbach, DPW
• Patrick Hoban, DFMWR
• Augustus Norvel, DHR
• Sascha Schubert, DES
• Carsten Schuld, DHR
• Bonifacio Vidrozayas, DFMWR
• Alexander Wuest, DES

10 years
• Alper Koemuer, DRM
• Terry Pitts, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office
• Tarisha L. Thomas, DHR

5 years
• Steffen Kirchner, DPW
• Nicole Vatcher, LRC

See more photos from this event at www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/.