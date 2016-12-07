U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish recognized garrison employees for their length of service, from five to 45 years, at a ceremony Nov. 18 on Clay Kaserne.
The following employees were recognized at the event as follows:
45 years
• Cecil Gaskins, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation
40 years
• Hans-Joachim Frey, Directorate of Public Works
• Ursula Griffin, Directorate of Resource Management
• Marion Lewis, DPW
35 years
• Gul Abdullah Bokhari, Logistics Readiness Center
• Klaus-Peter Faerber, DPW
• Younus Kahn, LRC
• David Lawson, DFMWR
• Thomas Meurer, DPW
• Joachim Peter, DPW
• Andreas Seelinger, Directorate of Human Resources
• Gerald Sparrow, DHR
• Muhammad Suleman, DFMWR
30 years
• James Bell, DFMWR
• Arnita Camp-Harrison, DFMWR
• Laird Hurst, DFMWR
• Ralph Lehmann, Directorate of Emergency Services
• Gary Mccloud, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security
• Zelalem Mihretaab, DPW
• Ronnie Pineda, DRMWR
• Efthimia Setina, DPW
• Michael Waesch, DPW
25 years
• Hollis Champlain, DHR
• Axel Grell, DPW
• Oliver Hroch, DPW
• Anthony King, DPTMS
• Christine Likes, DRMWR
15 years
• Joel Arbour, DHR
• Markus-Tobias Bender, DPW
• Frank Diefenbach, DPW
• Patrick Hoban, DFMWR
• Augustus Norvel, DHR
• Sascha Schubert, DES
• Carsten Schuld, DHR
• Bonifacio Vidrozayas, DFMWR
• Alexander Wuest, DES
10 years
• Alper Koemuer, DRM
• Terry Pitts, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office
• Tarisha L. Thomas, DHR
5 years
• Steffen Kirchner, DPW
• Nicole Vatcher, LRC
See more photos from this event at www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/.