U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish recognized garrison employees for their length of service, from five to 45 years, at a ceremony Nov. 18 on Clay Kaserne.

The following employees were recognized at the event as follows:

45 years

• Cecil Gaskins, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

40 years

• Hans-Joachim Frey, Directorate of Public Works

• Ursula Griffin, Directorate of Resource Management

• Marion Lewis, DPW

35 years

• Gul Abdullah Bokhari, Logistics Readiness Center

• Klaus-Peter Faerber, DPW

• Younus Kahn, LRC

• David Lawson, DFMWR

• Thomas Meurer, DPW

• Joachim Peter, DPW

• Andreas Seelinger, Directorate of Human Resources

• Gerald Sparrow, DHR

• Muhammad Suleman, DFMWR



30 years

• James Bell, DFMWR

• Arnita Camp-Harrison, DFMWR

• Laird Hurst, DFMWR

• Ralph Lehmann, Directorate of Emergency Services

• Gary Mccloud, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security

• Zelalem Mihretaab, DPW

• Ronnie Pineda, DRMWR

• Efthimia Setina, DPW

• Michael Waesch, DPW

25 years

• Hollis Champlain, DHR

• Axel Grell, DPW

• Oliver Hroch, DPW

• Anthony King, DPTMS

• Christine Likes, DRMWR

15 years

• Joel Arbour, DHR

• Markus-Tobias Bender, DPW

• Frank Diefenbach, DPW

• Patrick Hoban, DFMWR

• Augustus Norvel, DHR

• Sascha Schubert, DES

• Carsten Schuld, DHR

• Bonifacio Vidrozayas, DFMWR

• Alexander Wuest, DES

10 years

• Alper Koemuer, DRM

• Terry Pitts, Plans, Analysis and Integration Office

• Tarisha L. Thomas, DHR

5 years

• Steffen Kirchner, DPW

• Nicole Vatcher, LRC

See more photos from this event at www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/.