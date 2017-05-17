Garrison personnel recognized for exceptional service

See photos of the event on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/albums/72157683927399195.

Garrison personnel were recognized for going above and beyond during a ceremony May 5 at the Tony Bass Auditorium.

Before the awards were presented, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col Todd J. Fish reminded workers that the Command Climate Survey closes June 4 and that only about 30 percent have responded. He encouraged people to take part in the survey.

He said one issue that came up repeatedly during the Installation Planning Board, brought up by Local National employees, was physical training on Lindsay Blvd. “We are going to build a PT route within the next two years,” Fish said, “So we can open the road back up for those who go to work early in the morning as well as provide the Soldiers a safe running route.”

After, the following garrison employees were recognized:

Commander’s Award for Civilian Service

Larry Harmon, Lead Information Technology Specialist for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for facilitating the transition and roll out of DFMWR’s new payroll system. In so doing, he championed the deployment of two software programs that were critical to the overall success of the DFMWR mission.

Reginald Stewart, Senior Library Technician, who developed and ran the popular Summer Reading programs for both children and adults at the DFMWR Library. He has helped to organize many other popular programs including a recent lunchtime Harp Concert, family game nights, novel writing presentations, and the very popular ‘Harry Potter – Back to Hogwarts’ program. Stewart has received many commendations including Army Recreation Employee of the Year, and in 2002 he was selected as the Federal Library Technician of the Year.

Achievement Medal for Civilian Service

Jonathan Palmer, In and Out Processing Manager/Postal Operations Assistant with the Directorate of Human Resources for his role in the flawless transition of 8,000 customer records into the newly upgraded Automated Military Postal System. He coordinated the transfer of 67 retiree mailboxes from Giessen to Wiesbaden due to the March 2017 closure.

Chucky Young, Team Leader/Lead Postal Operations Assistant with DHR for developing and recommending more than 30 area and operation improvements, which will speed mail delivery to our customers. He created a new status report to analyze manpower and operate more efficiently in critical areas of postal operations

Jeremy Tice, a Program Associate in the CYS computer technology lab for providing exceptional support on issues pertaining to DFMWR management information systems such as RecTrac, Golf Trac, and the Child Youth Program Management Software. He was instrumental in bringing the Java Express database online, and helped lay the foundation for the RecTrac integration of Little Italy.

Red Cross Volunteer Instructor of the Year

Brett Skillen, the Registry Mail Section Manager/Postal Operations Assistant under DHR, and a valued First Aid/CPR/AED and Babysitting Instructor since May 2016. He has contributed countless hours of volunteer service to the American Red Cross. Because of his commitment many within the community, we are now prepared to respond to emergencies and save lives.

First Quarter FY 17 Customer Service Award

Jonathon Palmer, DHR, was selected from the list of honorable October, November and September winners. His contributions toward the garrison commander’s goal to provide the best customer service in Europe led to his selection as a garrison outstanding monthly customer service representative during the First Quarter FY17.

Second Quarter FY 17 Customer Service Award

Mainz-Kastel Housing Early Closure Team (DPW): Oliver Klatt, Dominic Nava, Elke Stock, Hans Ohmer, Birgit Werkheiser-Engel, Michael Schueller, Herbert Czermak, Dirk Ulbrich, Stefan Borgner and Dieter Fries. This team provided outstanding coordination and execution efforts to close and return a portion of Mainz-Kastel Housing, including eight excess Army Family Housing buildings, to the Host Nation. They accomplished this feat eight months earlier than the scheduled date.

Second Quarter Cross-Organizational Team Award

Wiesbaden BOSS & Warrior Zone Team: Spc. Uriah Montgomery (Bravo Company, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion); Cpl. James Hickman (1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment); Spc. Franceska Gonzalez –Torres (24th Military Intelligence Battalion); Sgt. Helen Buford (USAG Wiesbaden); Rodney Hamilton (DFMWR); Reginald Stewart (DFMWR); and Stevan Eclavea (DFMWR). Under the leadership of Command Sgt. Maj. Addington, this team is recognized for its efforts in providing improved and expanded opportunities by assisting with community events, presenting initiatives to enhance Soldiers’ quality of life, and providing an access point and discussion forum for elevating issues of interest to the single Soldier community.