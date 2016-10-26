Garrison members were recently recognized at a ceremony for their special achievements during the third quarter of fiscal year 2016.

The event began with a Certificate of Achievement presented to Jacob Corbin, garrison public affairs. According to his award citation, he was “recognized for his outstanding customer service as the expert behind the garrison’s website and facebook presence.” Corbin will receive a $750 cash award.

The Army Community Services Staff and Volunteers received the Team Excellence Award. Each team member will receive a Team Excellence Certificate, and an eight-hour time-off award. They will also receive a trophy that they will retain for the following quarter, as well as a framed picture of this event to be displayed in the command headquarters.

The team members are: Federica LeMauk, Debra Coleman, Franny Puente-Bonilla, Dori Cambron, Robin Villalobos, Mary Cheney, Ron Vitiello, Victor Garcia, Sarah Gordon and Maria Palm-Aguilar.

ACS staff and volunteers were recognized for their outstanding customer support working as facilitators keeping nine groups of garrison staffers on track for two days as they developed action plans in support of the Commander’s strategic plan. “These men and women did a great job keeping almost 60 people on task,” according to the award citation.

The Cross-Organizational Team Award went to the Computer Lifecycle Replacement Team “for assembling the requirements package for the last minute purchase of computers to replace hardware beyond its life cycle, and accomplished this within one day,” according to their award citation. Members of the team will receive an eight-hour time-off award, Certificate of Appreciation and a framed photo displayed in the garrison headquarters hallway. Team members are: Ursula Griffin (DRM), Narinder Dhiman (LRC), Martin Hallbauer (DPW), Klaus Herbst (DPW) and Juergen Wagner (DRM).

The Special Team award was presented for “exceeding all expectations in successfully planning, organizing and conducting the 2016 German American Fest.” Individuals will receive an eight-hour time-off award, Certificate of Appreciation and a framed photo displayed in the Garrison Headquarters hallway.

The following employees received the award: Mark Smith, William Montgomery, Karl Weisel, Larry Harmon, David McClurkin, Terese Toennies, John Starkey and Sedat Selmani from the Directorate of Family and MWR; Richard Jungmann, Sfc. Joseph Kirkey, Daniel Corzelius, Karin Morrell and Thilo Schleich from the Directorate of Emergency Services; Lewis Evans, Gary McCloud, Anthony King, James Johnsonand Charles Banfi from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Oliver Stroh, Juergen Thieme and Peter Zeisberger from the Directorate of Public Works; Hannah Kuhn, Government Relations Officer; Nadine Bower and James Corbin from the Public Affairs Office; and John Rice, Helmut Schartel, Charles Bowring and Hartwig Knorr from Safety Office.