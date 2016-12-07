The following U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden facilities and services will have reduce or limited hours of operation during the holidays weekends. Normal hours of operation can be found on the garrison website at http://www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook/index.html.

Postal Service Center

Now through Jan. 7, the Army post office customer service windows (where you mail letters and packages) will open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The package pick up window will also open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open three Saturdays — Dec. 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Saturday hours are for parcel pick up only, and no inquiries or tracking of parcels will be rendered. The facility will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017.

Veterinary facility

The Veterinary Treatment Facility will be open half-days for the holidays Dec. 19, 21, 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to noon for appointments (limited sick call appointments). Only reception services will be available Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information or to contact the facility call civ (0611)143-546-0700. The Veterinary Treatment Facility’s regular hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shopping facilities

Hours for all AAFES facilities may vary between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, 2017. A full listing is available on page 12 and at herald-union.com.

Hainerberg Main Exchange

Dec. 24 and 31 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 – Closed

Dec. 26 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 2 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hainerberg Express (Shoppette)

Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 25 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Clay Kaserne Express (Shoppette)

Dec. 24 and 31 – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Closed

Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, 2 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Commissary

The Commissary will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017. On Dec. 24. the store will close at 4 p.m. The normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 to 10 a.m. for early bird shopping, then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.