Starting Oct. 1, the USAREUR Registry of Motor Vehicles is increasing the vehicle registration fee in Germany by $5 to $35 dollars. Driver license fees are also going up to $20.

Licensing fees were last increased in 1986 and the registration fee was raised to $30 in 2006 to fund the change to German license plates.

The increase is necessary because the costs for personnel, supplies, data processing and equipment have continually grown over the years.

The registry is a supplementary mission non-appropriated fund entity based in Sembach, Germany. The fund does not generate profits but must recover operational costs and maintain fund solvency. The fund has sustained losses for the past three years and can no longer absorb the losses without increasing fees.

To register a vehicle, customers can make same-day appointments at the Wiesbaden Vehicle Registration Office located on Mainz-Kastel either in person or by calling civ (0611) 143-548-7815 or DSN 548-7815 Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details about the Mainz-Kastel office go to www.wiesbaden.army.mil/vehicleregistration/index.html

Additional information regarding vehicle registration is at www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Vehicle_Registration/