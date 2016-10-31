The Wiesbaden Postal Ser­vice Center encourages patrons to use the following dates as a guide to ensure packages arrive to family and friends in the United States before Christmas:

Space Available Mail (SAM) Parcels, Nov. 25

Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) Parcels, Dec. 2

Priority Parcels and First Class Letters, Dec. 9

Express Mail, Dec. 16

Additionally, patrons who have five or more packages to mail can schedule an ap­pointment prior to normal opening times by calling DSN 548-1503 or civ (0611) 143- 548-1503. The post office is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed federal holidays. Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are available at no cost at the Post Office.

Stamped letters and post­cards can be mailed at any of the four signature blue mail boxes located throughout U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The locations are:

Clay Kaserne

Welcome Center Bldg. 1023 parking lot

Newman Village at the corner of Fontis Loop and Via Principalis

Outside the Post Office front door Bldg. 1030.

Hainerberg