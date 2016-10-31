The Wiesbaden Postal Service Center encourages patrons to use the following dates as a guide to ensure packages arrive to family and friends in the United States before Christmas:
- Space Available Mail (SAM) Parcels, Nov. 25
- Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) Parcels, Dec. 2
- Priority Parcels and First Class Letters, Dec. 9
- Express Mail, Dec. 16
Additionally, patrons who have five or more packages to mail can schedule an appointment prior to normal opening times by calling DSN 548-1503 or civ (0611) 143- 548-1503. The post office is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed federal holidays. Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are available at no cost at the Post Office.
Stamped letters and postcards can be mailed at any of the four signature blue mail boxes located throughout U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The locations are:
Clay Kaserne
- Welcome Center Bldg. 1023 parking lot
- Newman Village at the corner of Fontis Loop and Via Principalis
- Outside the Post Office front door Bldg. 1030.
Hainerberg
- Exchange Mall outside the middle entrance doors