Attend a healthy heart screening event Feb. 3 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Exchange on Hainerberg. Members of Wiesbaden Army Public Health Nursing along with Wiesbaden High School will be conducting blood pressure screenings and providing advice on lifestyles changes, diet and exercise in support of happy, healthy hearts. See you there!
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonFeb. 4-10, 2017
- Super E10 $2.556↓ $0.030
- Super $2.813↓ $0.025
- Super+ $3.055↓ $0.022
- Diesel $2.822↓ $0.007
