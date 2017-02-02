News Briefs

Give your heart a hug

February 2, 2017

Photo by Shutterstock.com
February is American Heart Month, a time to bring awareness to the risks of heart disease and ways to stay “heart healthy.”

Attend a healthy heart screening event Feb. 3 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Exchange on Hainerberg. Members of Wiesbaden Army Public Health Nursing along with Wiesbaden High School will be conducting blood pressure screenings and providing advice on lifestyles changes, diet and exercise in support of happy, healthy hearts. See you there!