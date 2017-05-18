Local News

Hainerberg Elementary hosts STEAM Night

May 18, 2017

Photo by Emily Jennings
Neil Armstrong, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller and Albert Einstein came back to life with the help of Hainerberg Elementary students, who helped people learn something new about famous figures in history during a STEAM night event May 11 at the school.

Students, teachers and volunteers at Hainerberg Elementary hosted a night for kids to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and math May 11 at the school. STEAM Night activities included painting constellations, learning about a forensic investigation and presentations by students on historical figures as part of a “living history museum.”