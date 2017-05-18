Hainerberg Elementary hosts STEAM Night

Students, teachers and volunteers at Hainerberg Elementary hosted a night for kids to learn more about science, technology, engineering, arts and math May 11 at the school. STEAM Night activities included painting constellations, learning about a forensic investigation and presentations by students on historical figures as part of a “living history museum.”
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMay 20-26, 2017
- Super E10 $2.629↓ $0.003
- Super $2.894↓ $0.001
- Super+ $3.127↓ $0.003
- Diesel $2.804↓ $0.021
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- Major parking changes coming to Wiesbaden garrison
- New Hainerberg ACP opening planned for May 13
- Your parking questions answered
- Movie Schedule
- New ACP opening on Hainerberg; current ACP will close
- USAG Wiesbaden approved home-based businesses
- Wiesbaden Community Announcements, May 16
- American Arms Hotel slated for demolition
- Garrison personnel recognized for exceptional service