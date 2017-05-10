Hainerberg Elementary presents The Lion King

Hainerberg Elementary will be performing three shows of the Disney musical The Lion King, May 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. and May 20 at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the school. All community members are invited to attend this free show. Refreshments and souvenir items will be sold before each showing.
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMay 6-12, 2017
- Super E10 $2.671↑ $0.038
- Super $2.933↓ $0.033
- Super+ $3.167↑ $0.034
- Diesel $2.843↑ $0.012
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- New Hainerberg ACP opening planned for May 13
- Major parking changes coming to Wiesbaden garrison
- Movie Schedule
- Things to Do – April 27
- American Arms Hotel slated for demolition
- Wiesbaden facility updates and closures
- Closures for the May German Holiday
- Alexander T. Wolf found not guilty in Law Day mock trial
- Wiesbaden Community Announcements, May 5