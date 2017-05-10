Uncategorized

Hainerberg Elementary presents The Lion King

May 10, 2017

Hainerberg Elementary will be performing three shows of the Disney musical The Lion King, May 17 at 1 and 6 p.m. and May 20 at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the school. All community members are invited to attend this free show. Refreshments and souvenir items will be sold before each showing.