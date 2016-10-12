News Briefs

Hainerberg traffic update

October 12, 2016

Drivers are advised to stay alert for Umleitung or detour signs along B455.

Due to continued construction and improvement on B455 behind the AAFES Main Exchange, the road is limited to one-way heading south for approximately seven weeks. Drivers who normally use B455 to travel toward the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas should follow the Umleitung/detour signs and use Ber­linerstrasse to New York Strasse instead. New York Strasse will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the construc­tion. All drivers should expect some traffic delays as part of this traffic change and are encouraged to plan ahead.