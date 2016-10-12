Hainerberg traffic update

Due to continued construction and improvement on B455 behind the AAFES Main Exchange, the road is limited to one-way heading south for approximately seven weeks. Drivers who normally use B455 to travel toward the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas should follow the Umleitung/detour signs and use Ber­linerstrasse to New York Strasse instead. New York Strasse will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the construc­tion. All drivers should expect some traffic delays as part of this traffic change and are encouraged to plan ahead.