Halloween happenings

Trick-or-treating

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden official trick-or-treating is Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in all housing areas. Families are advised that trick-or-treating is limited to the exterior of buildings. Ghouls and goblins are prohibited from entering stairwells in multi-family units.

Halloween bowling

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center features free bowling for children who bowl in costume on Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight; adults in costume enjoy half-price bowling and free shoe rental. The WEC Lounge (open to ages 18 and above) offers free finger foods from 8 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and a best costume contest with cash prizes. Also enjoy spooky drinks, a beer bucket drink special and music courtesy of a Halloween DJ.

Horror movie lock-in

The Taunus Theater will be having a Spooktacular Halloween Lock-in from 9 p.m. Oct. 28 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Movies are: “It” (R), “Annabelle: Creation” (R), “Don’t Breathe” (R), “Happy Death Day” (PG-13), “The Boy” (PG-13) and “The Conjuring 2” (R). Customers do not have to stay for all movies. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the theater. Price is $17.99, which includes small drink and popcorn with free refills on both. Signed parental permission with contact information is required for anyone under 17.

Haunted House

Wiesbaden’s Amelia Earhart Playhouse invites brave souls for an evening of thrills and chills during their Halloween Haunted House Oct. 27 to 31 at the former Hainerberg Shopping Center. The Haunted House will be open from 6 to 10 p.m.; 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 5 to 13 and from 7 to 10 p.m. for ages 13 and up. Admission is $8 per person. Not open to children under age 5.

Halloween month

The Cappuccino Casino has a full schedule of special activities planned for October: Pool Tournaments Oct. 6 and 20 starting at 6 p.m.; DJ Stan’s Old School and Taco Night Oct. 6 starting at 8 p.m.; Hot Latino Night with DJ Spike Oct. 20 starting at 8 p.m.; and Halloween Karaoke Night with DJ Spike Oct. 31 starting at 7 p.m.