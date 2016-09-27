A night with Poe

Enjoy tales of mystery and the macabre in preparation for Hallows’ Eve at the Wiesbaden Library Oct. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be separate readings for adults and children so those who attend can choose the level of creepy.

Parents’ night out

Parents looking for a night out, bring your school-age children in grades 1 through 5 to the School Age Center on Clay Kaserne with their costumes for a Harvest Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Event is open to current CYSS registered children and reservations are required. Deadline is four work­ing days before the event. For more information, contact Parent Central Services at civ (0611) 143-548-9356.

Golf scramble and Night-Light putting

Golfers can celebrate the scary season with a nine-hole Scramble Golf Tournament and Night-Light Putting Tournament Oct. 22. Play gets underway at 4 p.m. with a shotgun start. Wear a Halloween costume to receive two range tokens. The event will also feature prizes and gift certifi­cates. Price is $20 for members; $30 for non-members who are ID card­holders; $40 for other non-members. Cost includes green fee. For more information and to register, call civ (0611) 143-548-5485/5486.

WEC Costume party

It’s a Halloween Happening at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with food and drink specials in the Lounge and a costume contest starting at 11 p.m. Meanwhile on the lanes, bowl in costume and get free shoe rental. Red Pin Bowling takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight. Cost is free. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9406.

5k and 10k Zombie Run

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center hosts a 5k and 10k Zombie Run Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The run is free or participants can pay $5 for a race bib or $10 for a bib and T-shirt to be entered into the competitive side of the fun run. Awards will be presented to the top male and female winners. There will also be awards for best costume and a bib raffle. For more information and to register, call civ (0611)143-548-9830.

Youth Halloween crafts

For teens registered with CYS Services, the Youth Center is hosting Halloween crafts and cooking activities Oct. 24 and 25, pumpkin carving and painting

Oct. 26 and 27 at 4 p.m. with judging on Oct. 28 and a Halloween costume contest Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating hours

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden trick-or-treating hours are Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in all on-post housing areas. Families are advised that trick-or-treating is limited to the exterior of buildings. All goblins and ghouls are prohibited from entering stairwells in multi-family units.

Tiny tot trick-or-treating

Looking for a fun and safe place for your tiny tots to trick-or-treat? Parents with pre schoolers are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat through the halls of Army Community Service at Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg (Across from the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center) Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.

CDCs host Fall fun events

The Child Development Center on Clay Kaserne is holding a Fall Bash, Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature music, costumes, games and crafts. The Hainerberg CDC is holding all day face painting, bean bag toss and pumpkin hop Oct. 31.

SAS Pumpkin party

The School Age Center in Bldg. 1502 on Clay Kaserne is hosting a Pumpkin Party Oct. 31 from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring costumes, music and crafts.

Trunk-or-treat and Haunted house

Everyone is invited to Trunk-or- Treat through the parking lot of the former AAFES facilities on Hain­erberg, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. or make your way through the Haunted House — if you dare!

Halloween fright feast

Get your Halloween treats at the USO Cottage on Hainerberg during the Garrison trick-or-treat hours, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cappuccino Casino’s Halloween

Enjoy a spooktacular evening of free snacks, music by DJ Stan and a costume contest at the Cappuccino Casino’s Halloween Costume Party Oct. 31 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. There’ll be $50, $30 and $25 cash prizes for the best costume. No registration necessary. Call (0611) 143-548-9410.