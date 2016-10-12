The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will soon offer new operating hours to better serve the needs of the community.

Starting Oct. 31, the clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the third Thursday of every month the clinic will be closed until 1 p.m. for staff training. Patient care on these days will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The clinic currently conducts staff training on Friday afternoons; however, some services remain open to provide care for walk-ins.

“The new clinic hours will allow us to more effectively balance the mission of caring for the Soldiers, families, and re­tirees in the community with our require­ment to ensure our staff is trained,” said Lt. Col. Nelson So, WAHC commander. “Staying open Friday afternoons allows us to offer more appointments before a weekend, while the closure on the third Thursday allows us to conduct focused training and is aligned with Sergeant’s Time Training of many units on post.”

In an effort to give our community better access to care, the clinic will con­tinue to be open on USAREUR training holidays. Beneficiaries can book appoint­ments though Landstuhl Regional Medi­cal Center’s Central Appointment line.

If you need to book an appointment, log in to TRICARE Online at www.tri­careonline.com/portal/page/portal/Tri­careOnline/Portal or call LRMC Central Appointments at civ 06371-94645762 or DSN 590-5762.