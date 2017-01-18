The final phase of road work along Wheaton Avenue in front of the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is scheduled to begin and will temporarily change the entrance to the health clinic parking lot Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. During this time, drivers can access the parking lot from the Heerstrasse/King/Lucas Street intersection. Entrance from Boyd Blvd. will not be possible. Wheaton Avenue will reopen Feb. 6, but will still be unpaved. Final paving is scheduled the week of Feb. 6, weather permitting. Drivers are allowed to drive on the unpaved road during this time.

Once paving begins, the health clinic parking lot will be closed for approximately three days. Alternate parking will be available on Smith Square behind the chapel and can be accessed off Boyd Blvd. Signs will be posted. The south entrance of the health clinic (at the Heerstrasse intersection) will be available for patient drop-off, emergencies, and deliveries.