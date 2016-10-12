5th Signal Command will host a Hispanic Heritage Month observance Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hainerberg Main Exchange to celebrate the history, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The event will kick off with guest speaker Rafael Rodriguez and includes free face painting, salsa lessons and Zumba instruction, cultural dancing, live music and piñatas. Everyone is invited to attend.

Call DSN 565-0077.