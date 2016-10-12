The holiday season can be a time of great joy and great stress. And to help take some of that stress off families, Army Community Service is accepting applications for its Holiday Assistance Program through Nov. 14.

The purpose of the Holiday Assistance Program is to assist military and civilian families, primarily the families of specialists and below, with actual needs.

Eligible employees are: WG 1 through 5; GS 1 Step 10 or below, GS 2 Step 5 or below, GS 3 Step 3 or below; NF 1 or 2 with annual salary of $28,000 or less; and NA, NL, or NS with an hourly salary of $12.55 or less. Civilian employees with Living Quarters Allowance are not eligible.

The HAP will consist of a food voucher or gift certificates for Thanksgiving and Christmas for qualified families. Toys or gifts will be provided for those families with newborn to school-aged children, including children 18 years of age who are currently enrolled and attending high school. This is done through the Angel Trees, which will be set up at locations around the garrison with tags bearing the wish of a child in need in the community. Individuals and families who want to help can take a tag and return an appropriate gift to a drop box to be delivered to the recipient.

Families qualifying for the Thanksgiving Holiday Assistance Program will automatically be included in the Christmas distribution, unless the individual family does not want to participate or PCS/ETS precludes enrollment.

Those interested can find the application at www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or pick up a physical application at ACS. Completed applications signed by the commander or designated authority must reach the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden ACS, Bldg. 7790, Hainerberg Housing, no later than 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14. Gift certificates for the commissary can be picked up from Nov. 16 through 23.