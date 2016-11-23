. The commissary will be closed Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day).

. The post office will be closed Nov. 24.

. The shuttle bus will operate on a reduced schedule Nov. 25. The following routes will not operate: Northbound 9:30 to 10:43 a.m., and noon to 1:13 p.m.; and Southbound 3:30 to 4:43 p.m., 1:18 to 2:30 p.m. and 4:48 to 6 p.m.

. Self Help will close Nov. 24 to 26; and will close at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29; and at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30.

. The U.S. Army Customs Agency – Wiesbaden Field Office will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen Nov. 28 at 8 a.m.

Customers have the option to visit the MP Station located on Clay Kaserne in Bldg. 1001 to obtain shortterm fuel authorization forms.

. Driver’s testing, transportation motor pool, personal property processing, installation property book, central issue facility, QA/QC and POV inspection will be closed Nov. 25. Other directorates and garrison services may have reduced hours or days during the Thanksgiving holiday. Please call ahead.