Christmas break

DoDEA schools in Wiesbaden will be out Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 (back to school Jan. 3).

Holiday Tree Lighting

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community is invited to the Holiday Tree Lighting celebration at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy free cocoa and popcorn, food sales, carols, book readings, photos with Santa, games and more. Musical performances will take place by the Aukamm Elementary Choir from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m.; Hainerberg Elementary Choir from 5:50 to 6:10 p.m. with the Tree Lighting commencing at 6:10 p.m.

Pictures with Santa

Bring your camera to Army Community Service in Bldg. 7790 for a holiday photo with the Jolly Old Elf Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Free!

Christmas crafts

USO offers free reindeer ornament crafts Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. and a hot chocolate bar Dec. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. at their Wiesbaden Exchange Center location.

BOSS Holiday Bowling

Depart from the Warrior Zone and join fellow single and unaccompanied service members for a night of bowling with Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Dec. 10 from 7 to 10 p.m. Free!

Winter Fest

Join the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in celebrating the holiday season during Winter Fest. The Fest, a partnership between the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Family and MWR and the USO, will take place in three locations — at the Main Exchange Dec. 16 to 18 featuring sales, winter huts, rides, food and beverage sales; at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Dec. 17 featuring bowling with Santa and a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and at the USO Pavilion featuring a Holiday Village Dec. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. Family and MWR will be selling bratwurst, hot chocolate, holiday spirits and other goodies outside the Main Exchange.

Jingle Bell Jog

Celebrate the holidays with a 5k Jingle Bell Jog (run or walk) Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Although free, participants can pay $8 for a race bib and T-shirt — and be entered in the competition for first-place awards. Start and finish is at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. There will also be a giveaway drawing for bibbed runners. Register by calling (0611) 143-548-9830.

Special CYS opening

Children currently registered with Wiesbaden Child, Youth and School Services can join in a day of playing games and baking cookies during the special CYSS opening “Holiday Celebrations around the World,” Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 and must be paid four working days before the event. To register, call (0611) 143-548-9356.

Visit a Christmas market

ACS invites community members to go exploring during a Mahlzeit Mit Frau Irmgard (dining out in Germany) on Dec. 14 and to visit the Limburg Christmas Market on Dec. 16 or the Rüdesheim Christmas Market on Dec. 21. Make sure to bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and refreshments. Stop by ACS or call (0611) 143-548-9201 to sign up.

Single Soldier dinner

USO is offering a free holiday dinner to single Soldiers Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Activities Center. Highlights include gifts and a photo booth.

New Years at the WEC

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. It’ll feature party favors, a video DJ, finger foods, Cosmic Bowling and more. Tickets go sale Dec. 11. Make your reservations by stopping by the WEC or calling (0611) 143-548-9404.

Safety Tips

Wiesbaden is one of the safest cities in Germany.

Festivals and Christmas markets bring large crowds to the pedestrian areas in the local communities. Large crowds can bring out pickpockets. Avoid becoming a victim by taking a few precautions:

• Carry only the necessary cash, debit, or credit cards to accomplish your planned tasks.

• Distribute your cash, cards, and cell phone in different locations on your body to avoid losing everything.

• Carry bags and purses with the flap or lock side closest to your body.

• Do not leave bags, purses, or jackets unattended or draped over the back of a chair.

