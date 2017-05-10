Housing spring clean up

The Wiesbaden community spring clean-up is May 8 to 12. The purpose of the community-wide cleanup effort is to eliminate unsightly refuse, litter, leaves and branches in common use areas, housing areas and any other locations within the garrison that needs policing or repair.

Spring clean up day for all U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Family Housing areas is May 12 and is the residents’ place of duty for that day.

Bulk trash pick-up is scheduled for May 15 and does not include batteries, paint, tires, fluids, etc. Those items are to be taken to the recycle center on Clay Kaserne. Bulk trash should be placed on the curbs next to the trash collection point.

Flower vouchers will be available in limited amounts, therefore first come, first served. The vouchers will be issued May 8 to 12, in Bldg. 1059, Clay Kaserne, see Beate Zuber. For stairwell housing, flower vouchers are issued based on the number of stairwells a building has. One flower voucher per stairwell. Only building coordinators will sign for the flower vouchers! Single/Duplex housing will receive each one flower voucher.

Building coordinators can sign-out clean up tools from the Self-Help Issue Point at Bldg. 7802 on Mississippistrasse in Hainerberg Housing. Tools must be returned no later than May 16. The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program store are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturday, Sunday, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

For more information about Spring Clean-Up activities contact Jean-Connie Thomas at jeanconnie.thomas.ln@mail.mil or (0611) 143-548-4412.