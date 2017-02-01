February is American Heart Month and Feb. 3 marks the annual Go Red for Women Day sponsored by the American Heart Association. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic wants to help you avoid a broken heart not only this Valentine’s month, but for your future as well. “Going Red” means being ready to take control of your health.

Heart disease is the number one killer in women and yet only 20 percent of women believe that heart disease is their greatest threat. As a result women are more likely than men to ignore the warning signs of a heart attack. Let’s look at some very unsettling facts:

• Heart disease causes 1 in 3 women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every minute.

• 90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.

• Since 1984, more women than men have died each year from heart disease and the gap between men and women’s survival continues to widen.

• The symptoms of heart disease can be different in women vs. men, and are often misunderstood.

• While 1 in 31 American women dies from breast cancer each year, 1 in 3 dies of heart disease.

What causes heart disease? Heart disease affects the blood vessels and cardiovascular system. Numerous problems can result from this, many of which are related to a process called atherosclerosis, a condition that develops when plaque builds up in the walls of the arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through. If a blood clot forms, it can stop the blood flow. This can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Heart disease can take many other forms as well:

• Heart failure or congestive heart failure, which means that the heart is still working, but it isn’t pumping blood as well as it should, or getting enough oxygen.

• Arrhythmia or an abnormal rhythm of the heart. This can affect whether the heart is able to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

• Heart valve problems can lead to the heart not opening enough to allow proper blood flow.

How can I prevent it? There are a number of risk factors that can contribute to heart disease. Some of these you can control through lifestyle modifications. But the key takeaway is that with the right information, education and care, heart disease in women can be treated, prevented and even ended.

A few lifestyle changes you should make include; don’t smoke; manage your blood sugar; get your blood pressure under control; lower your cholesterol; know your family history; lose weight; and eat healthy.

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is committed to helping patients reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease and has programs to support those important lifestyle changes that make a difference. We encourage you to get regular screenings that monitor your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

If you are a smoker and are ready to quit, contact Army Public Health Nursing at civ 06371-9464-1311 for information on Tobacco Cessation assistance. For advice on active lifestyles, diet and exercise, contact the Army Wellness Center at 06371-9464-1478. Or come and see us at our Outreach Event at the Main Exchange Feb. 3 from noon to 3:30 p.m.