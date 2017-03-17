IACS office closed March 31

The Installation Access Control System, or IACS offices in buildings 1062 and 1023 will close at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 31 for training. The IACS services at the main gate will be operational. Regular operating hours for each location are:

IACS office Bldg. 1062

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Closed on U.S. Federal holidays.

IACS office Bldg. 1023

Monday though Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. and 1 to 3:50 p.m. Closed on U.S. Federal holidays.

For more information go to http://www.wiesbaden.army.mil/IACS/index.html