Features, News

Incoming leadership

September 20, 2017

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, places the U.S. Army Europe patch on Brig. Gen. Kate Leahy, incoming Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, during a patching ceremony, Aug. 30.
— Photo by Spc. Kelsey VanFleet/U.S. Army Europe