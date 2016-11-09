Road workers with the Directorate of Public Works put the final touches on the intersection at Heerstrasse, King St. and Lucas and Wheaton Ave., formerly known as the five corner intersection, Oct. 28. The entire intersection had been closed for paving and was reopened that day.

The next phase of this project began with a portion of Wheaton Ave. directly in front of the Health Clinic closing to through traffic. This section will be closed through at least the end of the year, during which time the Health Clinic parking lot will be accessible from the North side only via Boyd Boulevard.