The following states have voter registration deadlines that are still open;

some all the way up to Election Day, Nov. 8:

Oct. 28: Nebraska, Guam

Oct. 29: Illinois, Mississippi

Oct. 30: Indiana

Nov. 1: Tennessee, Virginia

Nov. 2: Vermont

Nov. 4: New Jersey

Nov. 5: Michigan

Nov 7: Connecticut, Mas­sachusetts, North Carolina, North Dakota

Nov. 8: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Mon­tana, New Hampshire, Wash­ington, Wisconsin (Military & Family Members)

See www.FVAP.gov for each State’s requirements. Most States allow you to request Registration and your Absentee Ballot by e-mail or telephone.

Most States require that Ballots are received by Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016.

Get assistance

Looking for more information about voting while stationed overseas? Looking for state voter registration deadlines? The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer is Dr. John W. Kaiser, DSN: 314-548-1321 or civ (0611) 143-548-1321. We are here to help you with your most precious right as an American.