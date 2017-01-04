Features

Jingle all the way

January 4, 2017

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR

Dozens of Santas, elves, and some tiny reindeer too, jingle their way around Wiesbaden’s Clay Kaserne during the annual Jingle Bell Jog 5k fun run, Dec. 17. The free event was held by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR, as a holiday gift to the community.