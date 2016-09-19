Transitioning military personnel, veterans and military spouses with DoD IDs are invited to attend an NCOA job fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Little Italy. To receive a list of employers scheduled to attend, job seekers may pre-register at NCOACareerExpos.org, however pre-registration is not necessary. Attendees are reminded to visit employers’ websites before the event, dress for success and bring at least 10 copies of your resume. For more information, contact the Employment Readiness Program Manager at civ (0611)143-548-9201/9202.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonSep 17 - 23, 2016
- Super E10 $2.462↓ $0.021
- Super $2.714↓ $0.014
- Super+ $2.940↓ $0.018
- Diesel $2.659↓ $0.008
