Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Laundry/Dry Cleaning locations at both Clay Kaserne and Hainerberg will be open for pick up only and with limited hours. AAFES officials apologize for the inconvenience and said they hope to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will announce when operations return to normal functions and hours.

Hours for pick are as follows:

Clay Kaserne Laundry/Dry Cleaning

Monday/Wednesday/Friday 4 to 6 p.m.

Hainerberg Laundry/Dry Cleaning

Thursday 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 to 3 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call AAFES Wiesbaden General Manager at civ (0611) 7238-6104.