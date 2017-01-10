Are you new to Wiesbaden? Have you been saddled with the responsibility of sponsoring personnel relocating to Germany? Then head down to the Total Army Sponsorship Program and Newcomers Rodeo to roundup some answers, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center.

The goal of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden hosted event is to ensure individuals who sponsor personnel have the knowledge and resources to facilitate a seamless transition for Soldiers, Families and civilians into and out of commands and installations.

Whether you’re a Soldier or civilian, the goal during a permanent change of station is the same – “to get settled and transition back to life, routine and work as soon as possible,” said Dan White, sponsorship and benefits coordinator, USAG Wiesbaden. TASP provides the foundation for units to welcome and help prepare incoming personnel and their families for their new duty station.

The rodeo will be conducted in a “round-robin” style training format with representatives from more than 16 service providers that play a role in the relocation process as well as Unit level Sponsorship Coordinators.

“This is an opportunity for units to get all their Soldiers certified as trained sponsors and for newcomers to speak one-on-one with providers about any outstanding issues that may be keeping them from settling into their new community,” said White.

The rodeo will cover resources during pre-arrival, arrival and post arrival from all agencies.

“The transition process starts months ahead of arrival with good sponsorship, but doesn’t end there –relocation and inprocessing are the next steps,” said White explaining why the whole community can benefit from attending the rodeo.

Sponsors and newcomers can discuss relocation issues related to finances, entitlements, housing, spouse employment, career, medical, schools, and more. Chances are, anyone with an unanswered question on their relocation “to do” list, will find the answer here from one of the participating agencies he said.

“No two relocation experiences are alike,” added Taylor Doud, an Army Community Service spouse sponsorship and relocation coordinator. “Everyone has a different life and family situation, so there is no one size fits all when it comes to sponsorship or to answering the most critical relocation questions.”

All members of the Wiesbaden community, Soldiers, Department of Army Civilians, Non-Appropriated fund employees and family members are invited to attend.

Some participating agencies include; Army Community Services, CYSS, Student Liaison Officer, Spouse Sponsorship, Ramstein Gateway Reception Center , In-processing Center, CPAC, Finance, Army Wellness Center, Europe Regional Medical Command, TRICARE, On and Off Post Housing, Command Team Responsibilities and Unit Sponsorship Program Manager Responsibilities.

“Good sponsorship is key and critical to the relocation process. You’re not just moving your job, you’re moving your entire life,” said White. “Whether you’ve been here one day, one month or even one year, the event will provide information and tools for a successful relocation to Wiesbaden.”

For more information about the USAG Wiesbaden Total Army Sponsorship Program and Newcomers Rodeo, call DSN 548-1615 or civ (0611) 143-548-1615 or stop by the Welcome Center Bldg. 1023W, Room 119.