Light the Way is a community effort to stand as a unified front against domestic violence. Be­ginning Oct. 3, LED candles will be placed in various unit and com­munity locations through the garrison. The candles will be accompanied by information, including the number for the domestic violence hotline 0162-297-5625. To contact the Family Advocacy Program call DSN 548-9201/9202 or civ (0611) 143-548-9201/9202.