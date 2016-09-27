Light the Way is a community effort to stand as a unified front against domestic violence. Beginning Oct. 3, LED candles will be placed in various unit and community locations through the garrison. The candles will be accompanied by information, including the number for the domestic violence hotline 0162-297-5625. To contact the Family Advocacy Program call DSN 548-9201/9202 or civ (0611) 143-548-9201/9202.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonSep 24 - 30, 2016
- Super E10 $2.485↑ $0.023
- Super $2.741↑ $0.027
- Super+ $2.966↑ $0.026
- Diesel $2.649↓ $0.010
