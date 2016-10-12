Sarah Gordon (right), victim advocate coordinator with the Family Advocacy Program and Lucky Mumina, victim advocate, place an LED candle in Bldg. 1205 on Clay Kaserne Oct. 3 as part of the ‘Light the Way’ campaign against domestic violence. The attached note reads “Domestic violence victims lose nearly 8 million days of paid work per year in the U.S. alone – the equivalent of 32,000 full-time jobs.” The candles will remain lit throughout the garrison during the month of October.