Local Flea Markets, April 21-23

The Flea market list is compiled by community volunteer Mecki Snippen

April 21

21-23 Apr – flea market at (54) Uerzig, Mosel River bank

21 Apr – flea market at (63) Erlensee, Festplatz

21 Apr – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.

21 Apr – flea market at (67) Speyer, Güterbahnhof, Burgstr.

April 22

22 Apr – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

22 Apr – flea market at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg.

22 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Schaumainkai.

22 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B, Pfaffenwiese.

22 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

22 Apr – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenck parking area, Pallaswiesenstr.

22 Apr – flea market at (64) Walldorf, Festplatz, In der Trift; no new items permitted.

22 Apr – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

22 Apr – flea market at (66) Blieskastel, Florianstr./Bahnhofstr. parking area.

22 Apr – flea market at (67) Bad Durkheim, An der Saline.

22 Apr – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 1 p.m.

22/23 Apr – flea market at (68) Buerstadt-Bobstadt, Sporthalle St. Josef Str.; no new items permitted.

22 Apr – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

22 Apr – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

April 23

23 Apr – flea market at (54) Speicher, at the school.

23 Apr – flea market at (55) Gensingen, GLOBUS Handelshof; no new items permitted.

23 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Hessencenter, Borsigallee.

23 Apr – flea market at (61) Echzell, REWE, Am Muehlbach.

23 Apr – flea market at (61) Karten, REWE, Am Warthweg.

23 Apr – flea market at (61) Usingen, TOOM Baumarkt, Achtzehnmorgenweg.

23 Apr – flea market at (63) Langenselbold, HOEFFNER Logistikzentrum.

23 Apr – flea market at (63) Mainaschaff, Main Park Center, Am Glockenturm.

23 Apr – flea market at (63) Oberhausen, HIT parking, Königsberger Str.

23 Apr – flea market at (63) Offenbach, OBI parking, # 325 Muehlheimer Str.

23 Apr – flea market at (63) Salmuenster, Palmusacker.

23 Apr – flea market at (64) Michelstadt, hall at Bienenmarkt area.

23 Apr – flea market at (65) Dornburg-Frickhofen, Bürgerhaus, Marktstr.

23 Apr – flea market at (65) Eichborn, SELGROS parking, Praunsheimer Str.

23 Apr – flea market at (65) Limburg, GLOBUS parking, Mundipharmastr;.

23 Apr – flea market at (66) St. Wendel, GLOBUS park,ing, Am Wirthemboesch.

23 Apr – flea market at (67) Kaiserslautern, GLOBUS parking; starts at 10 a.m.

23 Apr – flea market at (67) Speyer, Marktkauf parking area.

23 Apr – flea market at (68) Hockenheim, REWE parking; starts at noon.

23 Apr – flea market at (68) Viernheim, Rhein-Neckar-Zentrum Parkdeck; no new items permitted.

23 Apr – flea market at (70) Geringen, REAL parking area; starts at noon.

23 Apr – flea market at (70) Stuttgart-Bad Cannstatt, TOOM Baumarkt; starts at noon.